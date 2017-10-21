Policy weakness in SA is a critical constraint: there is no plethora of workable policies

Similarly the DA’s message, as the largest opposition party, is overwhelmingly about good governance as opposed to policy. Herman Mashaba has declared corruption public enemy number one. The mayors of Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane have been equally committed to clamping down on corruption.

Corrupt activity steals from taxpayers and diminishes their confidence about the future, drains resources that could be used to provide a strong social safety net for those in desperate need, and creates systemic inefficiencies by substituting a culture of meritocracy for one based on the appointment and contracting of cronies. However there are several reasons to be sceptical of the view that SA’s economic growth and development are held back by corruption.

SA’s corruption performance over the years

Perceptions of corruption in SA, according to Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index, improved marginally from 43 in 2012 to 45 in 2016. The scale ranges from 0 meaning "highly corrupt" to 100 meaning "very clean". The global average score in 2016 was 43, meaning that SA was perceived as marginally less corrupt than most other countries in the survey in 2016.

The "control of corruption" indicator from the World Bank’s governance indicators shows a similar improvement in SA in the last four years. According to the World Bank, the indicator "captures perceptions of the extent to which public power is exercised for private gain, including both petty and grand forms of corruption, as well as ‘capture’ of the state by elites and private interests’.

Yet despite the scores from these indices it would be difficult to conclude that corrupt activity in SA was on the decline between 2012 and 2016. The 2016 data for these indices may have been collected before news of the state capture report, and therefore its influence may only be reflected in 2017. This, however, reveals the need to be cautious in using perceptions of corrupt activity as proxy indicators for the level of actual corruption taking place.

Challenges with corruption perception

It is important to understand that corruption perception indices do not measure the actual incidence of corrupt activity. Neither should we take increased media coverage on corrupt activity nor even a higher frequency of legal cases against politicians and government officials to signal that corruption is higher now than it has been at any point in the past.

If corruption has not necessarily been on the rise, how then can we explain the increased corruption awareness in SA? It is just as plausible that as the house of cards begins to crumble that members will leak documents and provide information on other members in order to grant themselves some level of amnesty or leverage.

Whistle-blowers who now come forward and disclose any knowledge of corrupt activities are likely to be branded as heroes, not cowards who waited until conditions were favourable.