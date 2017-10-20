Robust society and strong institutions at the heart of fightback

The mining industry has faced an onslaught from the Zuptas, but is fighting back through the institutions. The Chamber of Mines is a fine example of this institutional strength and its high court review of the mining charter, due to be heard in December, is a lesson in how to fight back using SA’s institutional depth.

Further institutional resilience is provided by other representatives of business and labour, not just those at the peak, such as Business Leadership SA and Cosatu, but those representing nonmining sectors and professions too.

In September, the Association for Savings and Investment SA pointed out that although it represents domestic institutions holding R108bn in mining stocks, it had not been consulted on the 2017 mining charter. It called for a renegotiation.

Another example is the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors, which is committed to investigating KPMG’s (now withdrawn) report on a "rogue unit" at the South African Revenue Service and which may have a future role in investigating the coerced sale of Optimum Coal Mine to the Gupta family in 2015.

Ratings agencies have identified the white-anting of South African institutions, which must include the parastatals, the revenue service, the Treasury and the Department of Mineral Resources as a major concern. While not underestimating the importance of these critical institutions, they look unimpressive next to the vast institutional armoury available for the fightback.

Claims of South African exceptionalism are often misleading. But, compared to other developing countries, SA has an institutional depth without parallel, exceeding even that of its much-larger Brics partners. Revolutionaries have, since the 1960s, spoken of the long march through institutions. Revolutions, however, have failed to happen (in Western Europe) because those institutions fight back. The same is happening in SA.

• Christianson is with the Institute of Race Relations.