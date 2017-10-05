Why the NHI is unconstitutional and a violation of the rule of law

When these rights are read together, South Africans are legally entitled to choose their medical service providers without molestation by the government.

The government interfered with healthcare throughout the days of apartheid. The enactment of the Constitution has done little to stop it from doing so. In fact, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi recently declared that NHI "affects all citizens in the country; they have to belong to it, they don’t have a choice".

Such arrogant rhetoric implies that the minister either does not understand the Constitution or simply does not care. Both of these possibilities fly in the face of our constitutional commitment to the rule of law.

By forcing South Africans out of their private healthcare arrangements and into the NHI, the government is violating both our right to access to healthcare and our freedom of association.

Furthermore, the government commits the gravest violation of the rule of law by showing South Africans and foreign investors that not even the Constitution is strong enough to constrain the grandiose and fanciful ideological escapades upon which the government embarks. This begets uncertainty and arbitrariness.

Proponents of centralised healthcare will be quick to point to section 36, the provision which limits rights in the Bill of Rights, to justify government’s senseless intervention.

However, this would be overly hasty. Section 36 provides for the limitation of rights, not the extinguishing of them. The Department of Health’s current trajectory with NHI and its accompanying demarcation regulations stand to extinguish freedom of association in healthcare entirely, and limit the scope of access to healthcare unjustifiably.