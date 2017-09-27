Private sector is vital in National Health Insurance transition, says adviser

Cosatu has also taken issue with the Department of Health’s plans to allow medical schemes to have a role in the transition to NHI: it wants a single fund that pays for all the services under NHI and is opposed to alternative financing mechanisms.

The private healthcare industry plays a strong role in the economy, with the three biggest private hospital groups contributing more than R5.5bn, or 1.3% of GDP in 2016, according to research presented to delegates by Hasa chairwoman Melanie da Costa.

For every R100 of private hospital services delivered, SA’s GDP grew R123, Da Costa said, citing preliminary findings from a study Hasa had commissioned from the consultancy Econex.

The study is based on data from the country’s three JSE-listed private hospital groups — Netcare, Mediclinic International and Life Healthcare — and excluded the effect of independent private hospitals and those belonging to the National Hospital Network.

Netcare and Mediclinic International welcomed the pragmatic approach flagged by Brijlal, with the CEOs of both companies saying private hospitals could reduce waiting times in public hospitals, play a greater role in training healthcare professionals, and help tackle extensive health issues the state had identified among pupils.

Discovery Health CEO Jonathan Broomberg said the lack of trust between the government and the private sector was hobbling progress.

"One of the critical priorities is for the leadership of [the] government and the private sector to try and find that trust again and identify … quick wins.

"The beneficiaries would be the patients who are deprived of healthcare. The ruling party would benefit through visible service delivery, and the private sector would benefit from enhanced credibility," he said.

