Why state's focus must be on honing delivery

The first step for any project is developing an evidence-based plan for achieving results and determining who is accountable for outcomes.

At the heart of a delivery-focused approach is the need to think about implementation as a dynamic process rather than a linear one. After a project gets off the ground, project staff should still think about how they can refine their implementation plan.

Significant effort should be made to gather and review accurate and up-to-date data about what’s working and what’s not. Changes should be made that the data suggest will improve performance, and outcomes monitored to see that it does.

After one cycle of review has been completed, another can begin to use new insights.

A common way to implement this approach is through a delivery unit, or office, that resides in the centre of government structures — at municipal, provincial or national level. This conveys the office’s sponsorship by a senior executive and confers authority to the office. But just as important as institutional strength is the culture of government.

Governments underestimate the crucial importance of dynamic implementation to good public policy. This approach requires that delivery units start thinking about the policy-making process and implementation from the outset.

Designing successful delivery units requires the following core elements:

• The delivery unit should be clear about its role. The mission should be reflected in the number and types of initiatives it measures, its operational design, staff and tools;

• A delivery unit should have a limited number of priority initiatives for which it provides constant implementation support (fewer than 15 is recommended). While there can be low-effort monitoring of a larger number of government initiatives, delivery units fail when their resources are burdened with extensive tracking;

• The leader and the head of the unit should be fully committed to the mission. The head of the unit should also have the respect of officials across the government as some initiatives may be cross-cutting;

• The delivery unit should sit in the centre of government to maintain objectivity and serve the task of delivery, rather than a particular division or department’s mandate. Its staff should be high-performing with a range of competencies including critical thinking, data analysis and relationship management;

• It should be connected to the work on the ground daily;

• The delivery unit should be a permanent office, but a small office and agile team are preferable. A "representative" model can be created in which each subunit (or ministry) has a designated contact point who is trained in delivery unit methodologies; and

•The team should collect and use high-quality data to measure progress towards outcomes and drive more effective decision-making. The team may produce customised reports for leaders at different levels to showcase impact. It also may consider maintaining a public dashboard showing progress and accomplishments.

Delivery units can serve as a platform for multiparty collaboration to drive major socioeconomic reform, bringing together business, the government, organised labour and civil society to design and drive a common agenda.

In the issue of teenage pregnancy, community organisations have a key role in helping to promote safe and healthy sexual behaviour; healthcare institutions must create an environment that allows young women to access contraceptives and provide reproductive health services; and schools should ensure there is an environment that does not discriminate against pregnant pupils while not condoning teenage pregnancy.

Business also needs to consider how its products and services may serve to encourage or condone reckless sexual behaviour. The justice system must consider how to support unwanted teenage pregnancies, prosecute those responsible and create a safe place for them to gain access to justice systems to protect themselves before such an event occurs.

There isn’t one department, one business or community-based organisation that can effectively deliver this outcome on their own.

Such a multiparty approach is proving its worth through the efforts of the Operation Phakisa Labs — ranging from the oceans economy, creating the ideal clinic and enhancing teacher and pupil performance by using modern technology in schools to equip scholars with information and communications technology skills.

It is also helping to galvanise growth, investment and employment creation along the mining value chain in input sectors and in mining-related communities, and transforming the agricultural sector towards an inclusive rural economy, food for all and 1-million jobs by 2030.

The synergies that have emerged are serving as a catalyst for "creating a better life for all citizens in an inclusive society" as echoed in the National Development Plan.

A delivery-focused approach can be successfully implemented at a local, provincial and national level to bring more effective results that have a direct effect on the livelihoods of citizens.

• Tshesane is director of the public sector at Deloitte.