How courts are shifting burden from citizens to local government
The Jordaan decision that the Constitutional Court handed down recently was a source of relief to many new and prospective homebuyers and was relevant to legal practitioners regarding the role of constitutional arguments in litigation.
The court found that municipalities may not hold ratepayers liable for debt incurred by their predecessors in title.
While the severe challenges municipalities face to raise adequate revenue to pay for the ever-growing list of service demands is well known, issues have arisen where municipalities have adopted policies that not only prejudice individual homebuyers or sellers but also give them a free pass on implementing effective debt-collection measures.
Recently, there has been a significant amount of litigation in this area. Practices such as compelling ratepayers to pay for an entire financial year’s rates in advance to obtain a rates-clearance certificate and subsequently denying the seller a refund for the pro rata portion for which the ratepayer is not liable have been struck down.
The policy in question in Jordaan, however, was the practice of holding a purchaser liable for the outstanding debts of their predecessors. The municipalities argued that this was necessary to ensure that their revenue supported the effective delivery of services.
While the court acknowledged the fiscal demands on municipal services, it found, in a unanimous judgment, that the municipality did not have the power to institute such a policy in terms of the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act, 2000; such a policy was superfluous, it said.
This was because municipalities have adequate mechanisms with which to enforce the payment of outstanding debts. First, municipalities could place an embargo on the transfer of the property in question by refusing to issue a rates clearance certificate and, second, that where a property is sold in execution to settle debts, municipalities are in the front of the proverbial queue of creditors — even in front of the mortgagee.
Thus, by exercising the decision to transfer the debts of the former owner to the current owner, a municipality may in fact be creating a situation where the property has to be sold to satisfy such debts, and in such circumstances, such policy would amount to an arbitrary deprivation of property. It was on the basis that the municipalities were misinterpreting and exceeding their powers under the act that the Constitutional Court found the policy to be unlawful.
A second aspect the court noted was that the principle of avoidance — that one should, wherever possible, avoid litigating on constitutional principles whenever there is an alternative (nonconstitutional) argument available — must in fact be reversed, and constitutional arguments, whenever raised, must enjoy primacy.
The judgment reinforces the point that municipalities must have proper and effective billing systems in place
What makes this decision significant is that it not only overturns a long-standing principle but that it encourages the trend in our law to examine the common law and its enforcement more critically through the prism of the Bill of Rights. This has already had a significant effect in the area of evictions and may potentially direct the law to the advantage of consumers, buyers and borrowers. It also reinforces the divide between the approaches of the high courts and magistrate’s courts.
Magistrates’ courts, as a rule, do not have the authority to consider questions as far as they relate to constitutional validity, as opposed to the high courts, which are now to give constitutional argument primacy.
Given that most litigation, especially that which involves poor and disadvantaged individuals, takes place in the magistrate’s courts, the potential to create a truly progressive approach in our law may be missed or, at the very least, delayed owing to the various constraints that keep many matters out of the purview of the high court. It is arguable whether this divide should be re-examined.
While this judgment may be a source of concern to municipal managers conscious of the decreasing recovery of outstanding debts from recalcitrant ratepayers, it reinforces the point that municipalities must have proper and effective billing systems in place and should not burden individual ratepayers with a liability that has arisen owing to municipalities’ own inefficiency and tardiness.
Hopefully, municipalities will listen to the rebuke from our highest court.
• Howie is a candidate attorney with MDW Attorneys.
