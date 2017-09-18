National

Despite auditor-general’s negative findings, the Compensation Fund is upbeat

Commissioner Vuyo Mafata says the Compensation Fund is ‘turning the corner and service delivery has improved immensely’

18 September 2017 - 15:08 Linda Ensor
Vuyo Mafata. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Compensation Fund commissioner Vuyo Mafata is confident that the fund is turning the corner, but this did not prevent the auditor general from issuing yet another disclaimer on its 2016-17 financial statements.

The move by the auditor-general came because there was insufficient audit evidence on which to base an audit opinion.

Among a host of deficiencies in the financial accounts, there were insufficient records of revenue, and internal controls over records of benefits paid were shown to be inadequate.

Material losses amounting to R2.4bn were incurred as a result of a write-off of irrecoverable debtors, and irregular expenditure amounted to R762.4m.

Notwithstanding the audit findings, Mafata said the fund was "turning the corner and service delivery has improved immensely".

The backlog of outstanding claims, which had been a huge source of frustration for claimants, had been reduced and the turnaround time for the processing and payment of medical invoices had improved.

The fund collected R9.3bn from employers and paid out R4.3bn in benefits, generating a surplus of R6.6bn compared to the R1.6bn deficiency in the previous year. It has an investment fund of R55.5bn, up from R51.4bn in the previous year.

"During the year under review the fund adjudicated 145,922 out of 155,472 claims received. Of this, 130,800 claims were adjudicated within 60 days of receipt. The fund also processed and paid 686,385 out of 747,525 medical claims, of which 612,960 were finalised within 60 days. We also finalised 21,055 out of 28,754 compensation benefits. This is a clear indication of an organisation that is turning the corner," Mafata said.

