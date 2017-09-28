Private sector must capture BEE mandate from SA’s corrupt state

But it is also crucial because there is a bigger question of how state capture was allowed to occur, which has not really been answered in the flurry of disclosures. As the narrative has now settled and not really shifted, it is time to look at this.

I have been talking (somewhat in code) about "patronage systems" and "rent extraction" (basically state capture) from at least 2012 and I still believe it was widely known about within the ANC and the government at that time. Corporate SA cannot have been deaf to the same noise, but did not have the courage to say anything pre-Nenegate. Yet there was probably a widespread view that state capture was "just how things worked" and there was no real evidence in public at the time. Corporates need to ask where the balance of evidence has to be – they are not courts of law and can, therefore, work to a much lower evidential standard.

There are several reasons why this is crucial. First, it is a fantasy to believe patronage and rent-extraction volumes (some notional number of the amount extracted from the state) are going to change meaningfully after the elective conference in December. They will morph and change form, certainly, possibly passing to new actors, but they are not guaranteed to decline. Patronage is too embedded in institutional and political structures for that to happen.

In this sense, the focus on the Gupta family is unhelpful. Who are the next ones in the patronage line? This is the question that needs to be asked now, not after the transition occurs.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and others have done an amazing job of exposing the state-capture nexus and then starting the process of mopping up the players, but they need to be aware that the next round of the battle may begin before we know it.