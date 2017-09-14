Actions needed from business to help its pledge gain traction

While everyone should support the pledge to invest in and grow the economy, the difficult question of why this has not been done over the past two decades should be asked. Furthermore, how can it be ensured that this pledge is meaningful?

The following actions from business that will help the pledge to gain traction are needed:

• More is required from business on how it intends to enforce the pledge. What action will business take against members that sign the pledge but do not abide by it?;

• It should implement economic and social policies that tackle ownership, employment and long-term economic growth. Business often decries a lack of policy stability, and rightly so, but it must ensure that it is proactive in implementing good policy, too — policy that serves the national interest and not only narrow self-interest. Business should also spell out which of the existing policies it supports and which it does not. It must be careful that the pledge does not lead to more policy prescriptions that are never implemented. Much of what needs to be done, for example in areas such as small business development, requires action and implementation, not more policy;

• It should share with the country its strategy to deal with corruption. For too long corruption and state capture have been projected as a problem of government. But through the Gupta leaks e-mails, it is becoming clear how deeply involved in corruption some national and international businesses are. Business leaders need to be clear about how they intend to end corruption and what sanctions they will take against their own members and people in the business community to excise the rot;

• It should state what actions will be taken to tackle the high levels of inequality in SA. Is it willing unequivocally to support the national minimum wage with strong public statements around its importance and value, as well as mechanisms to deal with those businesses that refuse to comply?; and

• It should think about a moral regeneration project that starts with a serious reflection on the wage gap. The same leaders who are asking the country to recognise the commitment of business to growth and transformation must be the people who publicly acknowledge the immorality of living in a country with 34% unemployment where 47% of workers earn less than R3,500 monthly, yet where CEOs continue to take home unjustifiably exorbitant salaries monthly.