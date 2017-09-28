Firms bear brunt, but Jacob Zuma escapes public quest for justice

And even then, political parties can count on deep loyalty from the electorate, with voters seemingly more likely to change their sports team than their political affiliation.

In the shorter term, it is possible that parliamentarians could drive necessary change but, on the whole, they don’t.

And that brings us to the second factor. Of the many who are calling for the implicated companies to fall, most have no vested interest and would not suffer from their destruction.

They have the power to influence society and, in many cases, they are the decision makers that can remove contracts.

The same cannot be said for Parliament. Those who have the power do not have the independence.

The ordinary parliamentarians might on paper have the power to hold the executive to account, but in practice, they are the political juniors of those embroiled in corruption and are dependent on them for their continued employment.

A cynical observer might say that this is the same lack of independence that sees KPMG International marking the homework of its affiliate, KPMG SA.

But, in reality, it is a lot worse. It is closer to KPMG middle management being asked to investigate the KPMG executive. This would put them in an untenable position and society would not stand for it. And yet that is the only option we have in Parliament.

In theory, we also have independent institutions such as the police, the Hawks, and the National Prosecuting Authority. In practice, most of their heads are appointed by the president and they are more like the internal audit function in an organisation. Useful, until they find something against the CEO.

What should we take from all of this?

As South Africans, we need to start thinking about how to build sufficient independence into our government to prevent us being held to ransom for years on end in future.

We also need to start thinking about how we influence the next batch of parliamentarians to bring about necessary changes.

Finally, a word of caution that we should not let our hunger for any justice blind us in our quest for systemic justice. We should remain firm but rational in our judgment of implicated companies, without giving up on the bigger prospect of finally witnessing the architects of state capture being brought to book. Save some appetite for the main course.

• Dobie is with The Ethics Institute.