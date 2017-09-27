Blade Nzimande criticises government’s inaction against the Guptas

"We want to say‚ corruption and looting takes away money from social grants of pensioners. The looting of SAA has plunged it into a crisis. The looting of Eskom has pushed up the price of electricity. Workers‚ you were in our minds during the war against the apartheid government. Blood was shed. Some of our brothers and sisters are no more. They died fighting to bring freedom in this country.

"How can we allow a situation that now we have freedom‚ then a foreign Indian family called the Guptas comes and takes the country. Workers can’t keep quiet.

"This movement must not stop here with this march. We say to the NUM [National Union of Mineworkers]‚ go to Eskom and say this coal which you are buying from some of these companies‚ why are you doing that at the expense of the workers. Take this battle to your sectors‚" said Nzimande.

He added: "Those in the public sector should march and question us as ministers as to why are we sitting while the country is being taken away."

He then dismissed reports that the protest against state capture and corruption was a strike of workers against the ANC.

"This is a strike against what is wrong in our movement but not against our movement. This is not a strike against a democratic movement but a strike against what is wrong in our government.… We are not going to keep quiet when the ANC is being stolen in broad daylight. The ANC does not belong to its leaders‚ it belongs to the people of this country. It’s a people’s movement and we will defend it‚" Nzimande said.

SACP first deputy general secretary Jeremy Cronin delivered the same message in Cape Town where he addressed those who had participated in the march.

“Down with state capture!” He screamed at the gates of Parliament on Wednesday. “R27-billion is being looted out of the public purse every year. R170-billion‚ at least‚ is being taken out of the country by the private sector‚’’ he continued.

“People are making lots of money but services are getting worse. They are making billions by screwing those who are poor and in need.’’