Johann van Loggerenberg, the former South African Revenue Service (SARS) official who was a member of the controversial SARS investigation unit, sharply criticised KPMG on Wednesday over its failure to withdraw its report into the unit in its entirety.

In a lawyer’s letter, he said KPMG was obliged to do this as it had contravened professional codes.

While KPMG met former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, along with former SARS employees Adrian Lackay, Peter Richer, Ivan Pillay and Yolisa Pikie earlier this week, it has declined a request from Van Loggerenberg for a meeting.

The SARS officials who met KPMG all lost their jobs in the wake of the KPMG report. Van Loggerenberg, on the other hand, left SARS after 16 years in February 2015 after it had been exposed that he admitted, in text messages to his girlfriend, that the unit had spied on suspected criminals and intercepted their phone calls. He had also passed on taxpayer information to her.

The girlfriend, a lawyer for a collection of small cigarette companies, was also an undercover agent for the State Security Agency (SSA), and exposed Van Loggerenberg.

In the statement, Van Loggerenberg’s lawyer, Brett Murison, said that while Van Loggerenberg had noted the meetings KPMG had had with Gordhan‚ Jonas‚ Pikie‚ Lackay and Richer‚ he had been unable to arrange a meeting with KPMG, despite requests for a "meaningful" engagement.

"Our client has found them to be unresponsive and their communiqués (when they did bother to reply) to be dismissive‚ evasive‚ inadequate and displaying scant regard for the laws and rules of the audit profession," said Murison.

"Our client believes the retraction by KPMG SA of the ‘summary‚ conclusions‚ findings and recommendations’ of their so-called ‘SARS report’‚ falls way short of the legal‚ moral and ethical obligations that rest on KPMG SA to correct the wrongs caused by the report."

Murison added that while KPMG SA had always denied any flaw in its report‚ Van Loggerenberg considered the retraction an unequivocal public admission that the report "omits material facts‚ including evidence of which resulted in the suppression of evidence of criminal offences‚ significant losses to the taxpayer‚ the manipulation of state officials and the orchestrated disruption of state agencies".

Murison said the report demonstrated that KPMG SA did not uphold the fundamental obligatory principles of fairness and integrity in the entire process that led to the report’s compilation and publication. He said the report was materially questionable in law, and he accused its authors of breaching the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) and the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors’ (Irba’s) codes of conduct.

The letter ends with a statement from Murison warning that his client was considering his options.