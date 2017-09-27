Zuma's succession plan: enigma of a pact by two divorcees

Dlamini-Zuma spends time at Zuma’s Nkandla homestead, which he built using taxpayers’ money. We know from the report of the former public protector that she has spent time at the Guptas’ Saxonwold home, the base of the project to capture the state. So, they must spend some time together. What do they talk about when they are alone with each other?

How did the plan for her to succeed him come about? Was there open discussion about holding on to power?

Did she say, "Baba, I want to be president?" What was his reply? Did he immediately grasp the advantages to himself, and play along enthusiastically? Did she anticipate the advantages to both of them when she made the suggestion?

Perhaps, to the horror of feminists, he would have fed her cues and led her into thinking it was all her idea — master manipulator that he is?

Are we supposed to believe that they discuss the demerits of white monopoly capital and not Zuma’s fate should 783 charges of corruption be reinstated against him?

Can we imagine him saying: "Nkosi, don’t you want to be top dog, so you can get me off some of these smallanyanas that the media and clever blacks are blowing up out of all proportion?" It is more likely that the deal between them was struck in roundabout ways using euphemisms, with talk of "party unity", "crisis", "our people", "the enemy within" and "we have to do something about this".

Dlamini-Zuma would certainly know how Zuma would expect to benefit from her presidency: a pardon from his looming charges, the possibility of keeping ill-gotten wealth, as well as the possibility of escaping further charges for all the wrongs he has committed since becoming president — in short, state capture.

If she accepted such a deal, has Dlamini-Zuma already decided that she will pardon Zuma, or has she only promised that she will? Has she made a choice to condone corruption and to begin her term already steeped in it?