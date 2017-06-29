Opinion

THE INSIDER: Latest on the newest last word

29 June 2017 - 06:36 The Insider
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Eating a tasty meal with chana dal or doenjang washed down with a gin daisy could well foster a nice feeling of hygge. Just hope you don’t find any zyzzyva on your plate.

If you need to look up any of those words, AFP reports that the unofficial custodian of the English language now has the answers. In its latest update, the Oxford English Dictionary identified more than 600 words, phrases and senses that have entered common parlance.

They include "zyzzyva", a genus of tropical weevils native to South America. The word replaces zythum, an ancient Egyptian malt beer, as the dictionary’s final entry. The name was apparently coined by US entomologist Thomas Lincoln Casey, who described it in a 1922 work.

The quarterly update includes "post-truth", previously announced by the Oxford English Dictionary as its word of the year for 2016 following Britain’s Brexit referendum and Donald Trump’s US presidential victory. "Brexit" also made it into the dictionary in 2016, meeting the criterion that a new word, phrase or sense of a word must have featured in a variety of printed sources over several years.

Other new senses this time include "thing", as in "a genuine or established phenomenon or practice", often used when you’re incredulous about something. The Oxford English Dictionary said the earliest citation of this new sense was from a 2000 episode of the US TV drama The West Wing: "Did you know that ‘leaf peeping’ was a thing?"

Just in time for the 2017 Wimbledon tournament are 50 new terms relating to tennis, such as "forced error", "chip and charge" and "career slam". Further additions to the English lexicon are chana dal, the Hindi phrase for chickpeas, and doenjang, a paste made from fermented soya beans used in Korean cookery. A gin daisy is a cocktail made with gin, lemon juice and (usually) grenadine. Drink enough gin daisies and you may well be overcome by hygge, the Danish term for "a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or wellbeing".

THE INSIDER: Avocado ring Hass been bust

The company’s president, Steve Barnard, said partial pallets and boxes of avocados were purloined and sold from the back door of the distribution ...
Opinion
1 day ago

THE INSIDER: Saying ‘flock you’ by crying fowl

Birds in Duduza signal the location of potholes by bathing in them when they are full of water
Opinion
2 days ago

THE INSIDER: Pardon me, did you say anything?

Some readers may feel the jaundiced Insider is being unfair, but I know what I know
Opinion
6 days ago

THE INSIDER: Black day for blackout activists

Social media blackout fails but headstand tweeting might just become a yoga trend or a yogitweet
Opinion
7 days ago

THE INSIDER: No brass to blow in Hong Kong

A parking bay there has just been sold for $664,000
Opinion
8 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The price of writing about the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Secret ballot clarification
Opinion / Letters
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Zuma’s done another Terrible ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ALLAN GREENBLO: Protector granted what was not ...
Opinion
5.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Why did Nhlanhla Nene letter ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

THE INSIDER: No brass to blow in Hong Kong
Opinion

THE INSIDER: Insurance against bad dad ad
Opinion

THE INSIDER: Trump voters who feel like twits
Opinion

THE INSIDER: How to prevent light-fingered colleagues from milking it
Opinion

THE INSIDER: Chinese torture for the Guptas
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.