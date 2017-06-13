THE INSIDER: Chinese torture for the Guptas

Some say the Chinese from the People’s Republic of China are taking over the world. Even international news agencies like Reuters sometimes seem to think this is happening.

An unedited Reuters caption for a picture of Luxembourg’s prime minister meeting his Chinese counterpart in Beijing reads as follows: "Luxembourg’s Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Prime Minister Xavier Bettel hold a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China June 12 2017."

No, Luxembourg does not yet have a Chinese premier: Li is a communist party bigwig from Beijing and holds no official political office in Luxembourg, where Bettel is the real prime minister, or was on Monday.

Imagine if the caption described Chinese President Xi Jinping as the president of SA even before the country is sold to Beijing. The Guptas would be outraged!

Words that go Trump in the night

US President Donald Trump’s rise to power has led to increased sales in the works of consummate dystopianist, George Orwell, most notably his book 1984, with its exposure of political "double speak".

The mangling, gargling, chewing up and spitting out of the English language continues apace. As fired FBI director James Comey was using the word "Lordy" in his testimony – a word that harks back to a time when people used the word hark – Trump’s lawyer was issuing a statement in which he confirmed he was, de factless, the lawyer to "the Predisent". He and Trump are an obvious match; or perhaps an oblivious match.

On the late-night The President Show, Trump look-alike Anthony Atamanuik, speaking as Trump, said he was making America great/grate again because "our structure has the best infra"! The Insider can only repeat what a new T-shirt says: Keep Calm and Covfefe.