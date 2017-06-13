Opinion

THE INSIDER: Chinese torture for the Guptas

13 June 2017 - 05:57 The Insider
Ajay, left, and Atul Gupta. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Image: Ajay, left, and Atul Gupta. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Some say the Chinese from the People’s Republic of China are taking over the world. Even international news agencies like Reuters sometimes seem to think this is happening.

An unedited Reuters caption for a picture of Luxembourg’s prime minister meeting his Chinese counterpart in Beijing reads as follows: "Luxembourg’s Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Prime Minister Xavier Bettel hold a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China June 12 2017."

No, Luxembourg does not yet have a Chinese premier: Li is a communist party bigwig from Beijing and holds no official political office in Luxembourg, where Bettel is the real prime minister, or was on Monday.

Imagine if the caption described Chinese President Xi Jinping as the president of SA even before the country is sold to Beijing. The Guptas would be outraged!

Words that go Trump in the night

US President Donald Trump’s rise to power has led to increased sales in the works of consummate dystopianist, George Orwell, most notably his book 1984, with its exposure of political "double speak".

The mangling, gargling, chewing up and spitting out of the English language continues apace. As fired FBI director James Comey was using the word "Lordy" in his testimony – a word that harks back to a time when people used the word hark – Trump’s lawyer was issuing a statement in which he confirmed he was, de factless, the lawyer to "the Predisent". He and Trump are an obvious match; or perhaps an oblivious match.

On the late-night The President Show, Trump look-alike Anthony Atamanuik, speaking as Trump, said he was making America great/grate again because "our structure has the best infra"! The Insider can only repeat what a new T-shirt says: Keep Calm and Covfefe.

THE INSIDER: Granny’s piano may land you a job

Musician Antonio Domingos will now be able to add 'most piano key hits in one minute' to his CV
Opinion
4 days ago

THE INSIDER: Only the certified may join SABC

The SABC will never be captured again
Opinion
5 days ago

THE INSIDER: Twitter terror covfefe — Capiche?

Trump did say that the US was going to win so much with him in charge that Americans would be sick of winning
Opinion
6 days ago

THE INSIDER: Dress code for class: birthday suit

One Tokyo bathhouse’s bid to revive communal baths offers ‘naked school’with classes that range from comedy to gaming
Opinion
7 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Zuma: Fear is the key
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Why a CFA is better than a MBA
Opinion / Investor's Notebook
3.
STUART THEOBALD: Nedbank hit first in legal war ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Moody’s explains its SA downgrade
Opinion
5.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Stop criticising the state, ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

UK PR firm Bell Pottinger received SA government tender worth more than R8m
Companies

Parliament is best place for inquiry into state capture, says DA
Politics

High-profile Gupta visits verified
National

Gupta calendar filled with appointments with officials
News

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: How the Guptas are giving Indians a bad name
Lifestyle

A Dummy’s Guide to the #GuptaEmails
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.