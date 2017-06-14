Opinion

THE INSIDER: How to prevent light-fingered colleagues from milking it

14 June 2017 - 05:57
Proof of how wily some Poms are is that one, on seeing the image of the milk under lock and key, tweeted "I only need enough for my coffee, so I’ll just jab me pen through the side for some instead." (Milk may be good for one’s bones; not so much for me grammar.) One milk bottle was photographed wrapped in a biohazard warning in an attempt to keep the co-workers/criminals at bay.

At Business Day, we have no need of biohazard warnings on our office milk. When the fridge door is opened, germ-ridden, green-tinged furry stuff marches out and hands the curdled milk to us.

Viva, exploitation, viva!

The SACP surely has no desire to replicate the failed Soviet model that killed millions of its citizens in the name of social equality. So, why then does it call for South Africans to be exploited?

In its latest media release about the firing of the SABC’s Hlaudi Motsoeneng and the surprise resignation of Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane, the party finished off with the following sentence: "South Africa deserves to be a better place and South Africans, the majority of whom is the workers and poor (sic), as opposed to a tiny minority, deserve a better life, a life with economic, political and social exploitation by another person, class or state."

The Insider does so enjoy a Freudian slip.

