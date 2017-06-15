Opinion

THE INSIDER: Trump voters who feel like twits

15 June 2017 - 06:02 The Insider
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

As the world "celebrated" US President Donald Trump’s 71st birthday on Wednesday, we should have spared a thought for all the people he fooled into voting for him, but now regret it.

A fairly new Twitter account, @Trump_Regrets, has come to light, consisting of tweets of those who voted for Trump, but now regret it and are prepared to say so.

There are, inevitably, the plain rude and angry ones: "You’re a pathetic example of a President. I regret voting for you. Let’s start the impeachment process. You’re out of control!!!" followed by a long line of what the Insider will call "number two" emojis.

Then there are the more poignant, but still angry ones. "Im a sick man in WV who voted for you. You wanna take my healthcare. I cannot work, there are no coal jobs, 800 billion from Medicaid? FU" and "Wtf trump. I voted for u because you said you wouldn’t mess with my parents’ social security or medicade. I’m going to enjoy your downfall."

And the downright depressing: "I am so sad. I’m poor. Why cut our food stamps and medical. U promised u wouldn’t do that days ago and now u are? I voted for u."

Happy birthday, Mr President.

Not the brightest bulb on the tree

State power utility Eskom moves at glacial speed. News of Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane’s surprise resignation was splashed across media platforms on Tuesday morning. Even the ANC whip on the public enterprises study group managed to issue a statement during the day, calling for an investigation into allegations of corruption and misconduct at Eskom and the resignation of board members.

With barely an hour before close of trade on the JSE, Eskom issued a three-sentence statement to say Ngubane had resigned. Shocking.

