THE INSIDER: JZ’s chickens come home to roost in KZN on JC’s second coming

31 May 2017 - 05:51 The Insider
ANC leader President Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Jesus has not yet returned to SA, so there is no need for the ANC to hand over power just yet — Jacob Zuma once said the party of liberation would rule until the great homecoming of Jesus Christ. But a few signs emerged during the Nquthu by-election in KwaZulu-Natal that JC is preparing the ground for a grand return. Not only did the IFP win the most seats, but one of its candidates, who retained his seat with a bigger margin than previously, has good reason to be thankful. Sabelo Praisegod Mathe won Ward 9 and maybe thinks Jesus will touch down in Nquthu first before visiting the rest of SA.

The IFP’s chairman in the region thinks the curse of electoral defeat is a thing of the past. Blessed Gwala reportedly said the party had turned the corner and, to put words into his mouth, has caught a glimpse of electoral heaven.

Only crazy cats need apply

A job opening at a Dublin veterinary clinic is reportedly getting lot of attention. "Cat Cuddles Needed!" the advert reads, and they are needed at Just Cats Veterinary Clinic & Cattery. Attributes for hopeful applicants include: being a crazy cat person who loves cats; having natural "cattitude"; counting kittens before going to sleep; feeding stray cats locally; and being made to feel warm and fuzzy when petting cats. Qualifications include "gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time".

Unfortunately, Donald Trump already has a job, albeit temporarily.

Wise Words

No amount of time can erase the memory of a good cat, and no amount of masking tape can ever totally remove his fur from your couch. — Leo Dworken, US author

