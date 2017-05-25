Opinion

THE INSIDER: Pope gives US president a hearty slice of heavyweight ribbing

The Pope Francis tries some light humour about the presidential girth

25 May 2017 - 05:21 The Insider
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania meet Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS/
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania meet Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS/

At 1.88m tall and tipping the scales at 107kg (according to an AFP story), Donald Trump is one of the tallest and heaviest presidents in recent US history. Barack Obama measured 1.85m and hit the scale at a measly 79kg. Pope Francis noticed this when he met Trump at the Vatican on Wednesday, asking Trump’s wife Melania: "What do you feed him on? Potica?" Potica is a calorie-heavy cake from Melanie’s native Slovenia pronounced "potteezza", AFP reported. Trump took the quip in good spirit and did not ask the pope what his favourite holy book was, nor did he respond that His Holiness must be mad to make such a comment.

Smart folk may have lofty genes

Meanwhile, researchers have discovered 40 new genes for the intelligence trait, finding that many of the people who possess these are tall, thin and nonsmokers. Scientists hope the findings can provide new biological insights into brain function and understanding and help to define the genetic component of IQ. It is believed that up to thousands of genes play a role in human intelligence, with most contributing only a minuscule amount to a person’s cognitive ability. The same genes, however, are also associated with a larger head circumference at birth, living longer and autism. Trump may be with us for a while longer yet.

More wise words

"No brain at all, some of them [people], only grey fluff that’s blown into their heads by mistake, and they don’t Think." — AA Milne, The House at Pooh Corner

