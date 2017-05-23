THE INSIDER: Say high to new Dutch green car

As General Motors (GM) made its surprise announcement on Thursday it was pulling out of SA, some switched-on students in the Netherlands manufactured a much better surprise for the motoring world. They have designed and built a car made entirely from plants that can be fully recycled at the end of its life (even if the driver crashes it and cannot himself be recycled).

It is not yet clear what plants were used in its manufacture, but industrial hemp, a member of the cannabis family that can be used to make clothing among other products, is likely to have played a prominent role. If so, this would take motor manufacturing to a new high at a time when GM, influenced by President Donald Trump perhaps, is leaving SA for the green, green grass of home.

Trumpeter Fallon’s downfall

Jimmy Fallon, the famously fun fan boy who hosts the US’s iconic The Tonight Show, is finally speaking out about his lightweight "interview" with Donald Trump in 2016, when the US president was still campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination. Fallon asked Trump if he could "mess his hair up" and Trump consented. Fallon vigorously ran his hands through The Donald’s hair, proclaimed it "real" and finished with "Donald Trump, everybody!"

The backlash and outrage were instant, with that bastion of righteous indignation, social media, accusing Fallon of "normalising" Trump.

Fallon, who seems to need as much constant praise as Trump, has felt the fallout where it hurts most — his viewership — and is devastated. He told The New York Times: "I didn’t do it to humanise him. I almost did it to minimise him." Meanwhile, Trump’s imploding presidency has led some US commentators to refer to him as "The Gonald" in anticipation of his seemingly inevitable impeachment.