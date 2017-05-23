Opinion

THE INSIDER: Say high to new Dutch green car

Switched-on students in the Netherlands design and built a car made entirely from plants

23 May 2017 - 06:04 The Insider
The famous Dutch windmills of The Zaanse Schans in Zaandam. Students in the Netherlands have manufactured a surprise for the motoring world. Picture: REUTERS
The famous Dutch windmills of The Zaanse Schans in Zaandam. Students in the Netherlands have manufactured a surprise for the motoring world. Picture: REUTERS

As General Motors (GM) made its surprise announcement on Thursday it was pulling out of SA, some switched-on students in the Netherlands manufactured a much better surprise for the motoring world. They have designed and built a car made entirely from plants that can be fully recycled at the end of its life (even if the driver crashes it and cannot himself be recycled).

It is not yet clear what plants were used in its manufacture, but industrial hemp, a member of the cannabis family that can be used to make clothing among other products, is likely to have played a prominent role. If so, this would take motor manufacturing to a new high at a time when GM, influenced by President Donald Trump perhaps, is leaving SA for the green, green grass of home.

Trumpeter Fallon’s downfall

Jimmy Fallon, the famously fun fan boy who hosts the US’s iconic The Tonight Show, is finally speaking out about his lightweight "interview" with Donald Trump in 2016, when the US president was still campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination. Fallon asked Trump if he could "mess his hair up" and Trump consented. Fallon vigorously ran his hands through The Donald’s hair, proclaimed it "real" and finished with "Donald Trump, everybody!"

The backlash and outrage were instant, with that bastion of righteous indignation, social media, accusing Fallon of "normalising" Trump.

Fallon, who seems to need as much constant praise as Trump, has felt the fallout where it hurts most — his viewership — and is devastated. He told The New York Times: "I didn’t do it to humanise him. I almost did it to minimise him." Meanwhile, Trump’s imploding presidency has led some US commentators to refer to him as "The Gonald" in anticipation of his seemingly inevitable impeachment.

THE INSIDER: The utility of revolutionary truths

Then again, in a world of fake news dominated by Donald Trump and Jacob Zuma, can we believe anything emanating from the domain "…@spintelligent.com"?
Opinion
4 days ago

THE INSIDER: Jesus might be in a party mood

Given the ANC’s capacity for self-destruction, Jesus may be returning to SA quicker than Jacob Zuma once thought
Opinion
6 days ago

THE INSIDER: US eagle that is really a vulture

This time the Eagle is a computer ‘software vulnerability’ stolen from a supposedly impregnable US intelligence service
Opinion
7 days ago

THE INSIDER: Having a gas with Poopootovs

Some insist on avoiding glass containers to ensure that the projectiles only humiliate troops rather than injure them
Opinion
11 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Don’t stress about us in SA
Opinion
2.
STUART THEOBALD: FSB’s inquiry into rand shorting ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TIM COHEN: How toxic environments derail ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: SA’s stalling motor sector
Opinion / Editorials
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s memorial lecture ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

THE INSIDER: Plant Gestapo torch seeds of time
Opinion

THE INSIDER: Lessons in love and ballot ballads
Opinion

THE INSIDER: Going all out to please the bride
Opinion

THE INSIDER: Democracy takes the high road
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.