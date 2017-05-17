THE INSIDER: Jesus might be in a party mood

In the post-1994 euphoria, so many people in Joburg suburbs such as Yeoville claimed to be struggle stalwarts that one wondered whether anyone did not take up arms against the apartheid government. Some of these often colourful characters were con artists; others were of the sort who would name-drop with an oblique account of how they once danced with Winnie Mandela’s daughter’s best friend.

Given the ANC’s capacity for self-destruction, Jesus may be returning to SA quicker than Jacob Zuma once thought when he arrogantly declared that the ANC would rule until the Saviour returns. As a hotel bellboy is once said to have asked 1960s football superstar George Best as he lay on a bed, drunk with fame and booze and fading fast: "So, Georgie, where did it all go wrong?"

No wager on workers seeking cut

Some opinion polls reveal profound and unexpected information and others … well, not so much.

According to the country findings of the annual International Trade Union Confederation global poll, which were released ahead of Thursday’s G20 labour ministers meeting, "the majority of workers in SA, or 75% of those surveyed, want a pay increase from their employers".

The media release didn’t say what the other quarter of employees want, but it is presumably not a pay cut.

Gland tidings for SA’s bottom line

A report crossed the Insider’s desk this week that made mention of how best to stimulate "SA’s prostate economy". That would imply bottom-up stimulation to achieve a trickle-down effect, which might make some people uncomfortable. On the upside, nobody’s talking double digits.