Parliament’s budget debates reveal the disturbing psyche of the nation

Budget debates are the places where ministers tell us what they and their departments intend to do for the next year and how they intend to pay for it.

One would expect, therefore, that ministers would seize the opportunity to present something cogent, focused, even visionary; to show how efficiently and effectively they have used and will, over the coming year, use their funding, and to persuade Parliament and the public that they are in charge, on the ball and have the public’s interests at heart.

The minister’s speech is followed by those of MPs. One would expect that they, in turn, would demonstrate their grasp and critique of the minister’s vision, and show where their own vision might differ. All MPs, that is. The point is that Parliament, consisting of MPs from all political parties, is a vehicle for oversight over the executive, consisting of ministers. Members of the governing party and the opposition parties are equally responsible for making clear what they think is good and what is bad, about what the minister has to offer. One would expect that MPs would apply their minds to the issues.

This isn’t how it turns out. With few exceptions, ministers are static and rote in their presentations. Many read their long speeches monotonously. Sometimes they are very defensive, and direct almost their entire speech towards the opposition. Very few have anything spontaneous to say. Their "vision" is often wrapped up in so much bureaucratic jargon that it cannot be discerned. Annual performance plans, turnaround strategies, departmental endeavours, effective resource management, master plan, meeting targets, meaningful progress; transformation of the public-sector supply chain management — these phrases are the stuff of ministerial speeches. They read out figures such as "one million, five hundred and sixty-three thousand, one hundred and ninety".

The resulting tedium is leavened by the compulsory phrases which they tend to insert, usually involving clichéd reference to such heroic memes as the "glorious history of our great hero Comrade Oliver Reginald Tambo", the "dark days of the racist and oppressive apartheid regime", "the liberation struggle was watered by the blood of our own people", "unity in action", the need to oppose "patriarchal tendencies", "radical socioeconomic transformation agenda" or the "evils of white monopoly capital" — rousing the ANC caucus to rally-like cheers.

Few can derive a true grasp of any possible ministerial vision from these long, fragmented, defensive speeches. They are often impenetrable. The public has little or no chance of finding out, from watching these speeches on TV, what is being done with their taxes, or why.

Opposition MPs tend to cut to the chase. Given far less time to speak than members of the ANC — averaging between three and 10 minutes each — they are forced to be economical and focused in their responses. With their mandate of critique and rebuttal, they are confined to making a few points cogently. And freed of the imposition of formal requirements, an overbearing bureaucracy, or teams of speech writers, they manage to avoid the monotony of the pre- and over-prepared speech.

This is not to say that opposition MPs are all model rhetoricians, or that they avoid degenerating into anger. There is one EFF MP who takes pleasure in shouting the House into submission. And we all know what chaos has resulted from some opposition contributions. But most are brief, understandable, speak in language relatively free of jargon, and independent minded.

However, there is little, if any, time for analytical discussions of the minister’s plans. Given the ineffectiveness and venality of the current ANC’s record, failure, theft and corruption tend to dominate the agenda. So from them too, it is not always clear what is going to be done with the budget, or why.

In spite of what many might believe, it is not the EFF but the ANC MPs, the ordinary Parliamentary members, who bring shame to the whole affair — especially when the minister concerned is from the Zuma faction. Their conduct, with some exceptions, is embarrassing. Anybody who believes that these MPs are simply held in check by fear of being removed by an overweening executive, has not listened to them carefully enough. Most are loyal to their party in an almost cult-like fashion, and hopelessly subservient, if not servile.

No inkling of an oversight attitude is discernible in their speeches. Rarely do any of them give any indication that they have considered the offerings of the minister and reached an independent judgment of them. "Keep it up, Honourable Minister," said one to the beleaguered Lynne Brown in the public enterprises debate. "We support the minister, the department and the budget," they say. And one minister, at the end, says that she feels she doesn’t need to conclude her debate, as "all of her arguments have been dealt with by ANC MPs". All pretence of oversight by the legislature over the executive is dispelled.

Viewing themselves simply as ANC praise-singers, the Zuma-ite MPs often hail from the less educated, in some cases more populist and rabble-rousing, strata of the party. Some, used perhaps to speaking in public without a public-address system, fail to fully realise that they are speaking into a very effective microphone, and shout in thunderous voices through the deafening sound system. One is sometimes tempted to bring earplugs just to dampen the sound. These often depend upon the words of others to make their point, which means they might read out their speeches from scripts that it is clear they don’t always fully understand.

Because of all this, the listener struggles to grasp the essence of what many ANC MPs have to say. They tend to descend into a fuming tirade before their speeches are over, shouting at the opposition in a furious display of ire and resentment, blaming them, implicitly or directly, for all social ills, past, present and future.

Unable to respond to the substance of opposition points they seem content simply to cast the opposition as demons, enemies or representatives of evil forces.

In the most ill-tempered debates these speakers are cheered on from the back benches, by a veritable army of women with extremely loud voices and a capacity for foul language and obscene hand gestures, most of which is barely acknowledged by the biased speakers and chairs in these sessions.

By the end, almost inevitably, a hatred of white, and sometimes Indian people, or an implied or actual blaming of the entire opposition for apartheid itself, is expressed by someone or other — to loud cheers, if not screaming, from the back benches.

And so the budget debate concludes. Few are any the wiser as to what is being done in the coming year, how much it will cost and what its implications are. The backbenchers have by the end shouted all thought of cool-headed debate into oblivion.

Who knows what those bemused guests in the visitors’ gallery make of it all. Perhaps they surmise that it is a worthy display of the nation’s psyche — angry, uncomprehending, incoherent, filled with resentment and verging on war. Any resemblance between these debates and the parliamentary ideal of democratic interaction between differing points of view, rationally expressed and debated, is difficult to find.

What this means for our future as a constitutional democracy will only become clear after the next national elections, when we will know whether the Zuma faction has been reduced to a manageable size or not. If not, the outlook for Parliament is grim.

• Bozzoli is an MP and the DA’s shadow minister for higher education and training