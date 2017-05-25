Zuma faces moment of truth this weekend as ANC dithers over his future

The rand gained the most among major currencies on Tuesday and Wednesday after Bloomberg reported the ANC leadership may discuss Zuma’s ouster, and strengthened 0.3 percent to 12.8792 per dollar by 8:28 a.m. in Johannesburg. Yields on benchmark government bonds due 2026 dropped 2 basis points to 8.48 percent. Foreign investors bought a net 3.65 billion rand ($280 million) of South African bonds Tuesday, the biggest inflow since April 5.

“My working assumption is that there are some on the NEC that want to discuss this, but more that are happy for Zuma to stay,” Kieran Curtis, a London-based director of investment at Standard Life Investments Ltd., which manages about $340 billion in assets. “The ANC is divided on the matter, and the division goes to the top.”

Sliding Vote

Some ANC leaders have openly expressed concern that if the party doesn’t change its ways, it may lose power in the next general elections in 2019. It suffered its worst-ever electoral performance in an August municipal vote when it lost control of Johannesburg, the economic hub, and Pretoria, the capital.