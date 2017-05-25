Minister’s proposed Eskom inquiry will cover contracts back to 2007

A retired judge will pull the final report together into clear recommendations to ensure there are no doubts about the credibility of the investigation. The department already has a memorandum of agreement with the SIU, which obviates the need for putting the inquiry out to tender. The time frame for the inquiry will be worked out with the SIU, which has its own forensic investigators.

Brown said at a media briefing ahead of her budget vote speech in the National Assembly that "we have to confront and overcome the cloud of allegations and counter-allegations about corruption in state-owned companies".

She said it was important to get to the bottom of the allegations of impropriety: "Eskom’s reputation has been torn to shreds and the company has been reduced to a symbol of malfeasance." There have been no prosecutions, convictions or legal processes.

Brown insisted that the inquiry she is planning is not intended as an alternative to the inquiry proposed by Madonsela in her state of capture report, as the former would be much deeper and broader. "I would like it to be a fair process," she said.