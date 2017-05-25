Minister’s proposed Eskom inquiry will cover contracts back to 2007
The proposed inquiry into Eskom’s procurement announced by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, will cover all contracts dating back to 2007, including the coal supply contracts that were the subject of the state of capture report of former public protector Thuli Madonsela.
The planned inquiry will examine the seven or more investigations into alleged maladministration and corruption in Eskom since 2007 — the year when load-shedding started — including the one by law firm Dentons. In the past, these reports were only dealt with by the Eskom board.
The minister’s inquiry will operate alongside the one proposed by Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises. The department is drawing up the terms of reference for the inquiry which Brown said on Thursday is likely to be undertaken by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).
A retired judge will pull the final report together into clear recommendations to ensure there are no doubts about the credibility of the investigation. The department already has a memorandum of agreement with the SIU, which obviates the need for putting the inquiry out to tender. The time frame for the inquiry will be worked out with the SIU, which has its own forensic investigators.
Brown said at a media briefing ahead of her budget vote speech in the National Assembly that "we have to confront and overcome the cloud of allegations and counter-allegations about corruption in state-owned companies".
She said it was important to get to the bottom of the allegations of impropriety: "Eskom’s reputation has been torn to shreds and the company has been reduced to a symbol of malfeasance." There have been no prosecutions, convictions or legal processes.
Brown insisted that the inquiry she is planning is not intended as an alternative to the inquiry proposed by Madonsela in her state of capture report, as the former would be much deeper and broader. "I would like it to be a fair process," she said.
The minister said Eskom is performing "admirably" compared to two years ago and was expected to make a profit in the 2016-17 financial year. The utility is making do with a 2.2% tariff hike and still plans to reduce its dependence on state guarantees by R150bn. There have been no electricity disruptions for more than 510 days and there is a generation reserve of 3,000MW to 4,000MW.
"Eskom is well on track to meet the 80% plant-energy availability target," said Brown said, adding that it is currently running a plant-energy availability of more than 77.34%, compared to 60% in 2014.
Because of the sluggish economic conditions, Transnet has extended the implementation period of its market-demand strategy from seven years to 10 years.
BDlive
