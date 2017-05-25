National

Cabinet approves publication of keenly awaited mining charter

The charter will lay down the targets for ownership and employment equity in the industry

25 May 2017 - 15:18 Linda Ensor

Cabinet has approved the publication of the final Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Charter for the mining industry.

The charter, which has been long in the making and keenly awaited by the mining industry, will lay down the targets for ownership and employment equity.

The mining industry has in the past complained that it was not adequately consulted on the charter although the Department of Mineral Resources insists that there were wide stakeholder consultations.

A post-Cabinet meeting statement issued on Thursday did not provide details of the charter, saying Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane would hold a briefing once the charter had been gazetted.

In the statement, Cabinet said it was concerned about the recent developments at Eskom. Cabinet also said it appreciated that the matter pertaining to the re-employment of Brian Molefe as the CEO of Eskom was before the courts and in Parliament, and it would therefore respect these processes.

"The president has, however, set up an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) comprising the ministers of public enterprises, energy, finance, and justice and correctional services," the statement said. "The [inter-ministerial committee] is asked to gather the facts in order to guide Cabinet on how to deal with such matters in future. The convenor is the minister of justice and correctional services, Mr Michael Masutha."

Cabinet approved the Inland Waterways Safety Strategy, which will set standards and enhances procedures for permitting and licensing arrangements for boats operating on inland waterways. This will ensure the safety of small vessels on SA’s inland waterways.

Cabinet also approved the Road Freight Strategy, which aims to create an integrated regulatory and operational framework, that will enable SA to achieve best international standards of road-freight operations.

"The recommendations in this strategy will enhance the efficiency of enforcement, promote road safety, improve the protection of the infrastructure, reduce environmental impacts and create an integrated framework of quality-regulated competition within which the road freight sector can continue to serve the needs of the South African economy," the Cabinet said in the statement.

