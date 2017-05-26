PARTY INACTION
Crisis after crisis … and Zuma’s ANC still blunders on
SA is in a situation that for at least 18 months has appeared to be a crisis requiring resolution
When is a crisis a crisis? The ANC’s leaders don’t seem to know. But many citizens are familiar with the concept: a situation fraught with danger and conflict requiring drastic action to resolve a problem that has become explosive and intolerable. A crisis is a turning point.
The situation in SA certainly fits with this notion of crisis, but many think a crisis is a moment – a culmination of problems that must be quickly acted on if anarchy is to be averted.
Rather, a crisis is a process, a continuing, expanding envelopment that only begins to be undone over a long period.
SA is in a situation that for at least 18 months has appeared to be a crisis requiring resolution. There is only one course of action that can begin to resolve it: President Jacob Zuma must be removed.
The problem with any crisis is that it grows, expands and becomes more difficult to fix.
Zuma’s capture of the state began with his neutralisation of the prosecuting and police authorities to exempt activities from prosecution, or even investigation. He then moved on to parastatals, where their boards were the first targets.
This led to crises in the prosecution and policing agencies, crises at the state broadcaster, the national airline, the generation of electricity and the general provision of services. The effect crippled the flow of information, mining and electricity supply, job creation and the economy.
People who could not afford the internet or DStv received news that was not an accurate reflection of what was happening in SA and this contributed to state capture.
At every stage of each crisis, the ANC could have taken at least some steps to lessen these effects, but it didn’t because it had entered into its own crisis and descended into paralysis.
Meanwhile, the forces that captured the state fanned the anarchy because, as Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana of the South African Council of Churches so intelligently noted, it was conducive to their project that chaos prevail.
Now, three years into Zuma’s second term, the state is incapable of correcting itself as the prosecuting authorities are inclined to cover up crimes instead of probing them. The police are directionless and crimes like murder in general and the murder of women in particular, go unchecked.
They are attempting to foment a crisis about the separation of powers as the Constitutional Court’s judges decide whether to allow the no-confidence vote the secrecy it needs to correct a structural flaw in the process of accountability.
The ANC never heeded commentators, critics, opposition parties or citizens when they pointed to any of these crises. Since winning power, it lost sight of the big picture — eventually seeing itself as more important than the country it rules, a notion expressed by Zuma and most recently by ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.
Nkandla was seen through this prism, with the ruling party failing to discern the magnitude of the crisis and MPs failing to hold Zuma accountable after the public protector ruled that the upgrades were illegal.
When then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was fired, the ANC managed a reaction — an inadequate one.
The party would not and could not identify the cause of that crisis. It installed Pravin Gordhan after forcing Zuma to move Des van Rooyen into a lesser portfolio. But it failed to act against the source of that weekend of crisis: Zuma and his relationship with the Gupta family.
The Zuptas persisted in their attempts to capture the Treasury, sabotage Gordhan and colonise the revenue service, while grabbing sectors of the state, economic production and statutory authority.
When former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas revealed the Guptas had offered him the finance ministry, no prosecuting authority investigated despite the fact this was an unambiguous sign of state capture, the first piece of real evidence that the Guptas had taken over the presidential function of appointing ministers.
Ajay Gupta eventually signed an affidavit that said Jonas was a liar, while Zuma’s son Duduzane cut and pasted an almost identical affidavit, replete with the same mistakes. Former public protector Thuli Madonsela probed the issue as best she could in the little time left to her in her position. She called for a commission of inquiry but until very recently no one in the ANC supported her.
When Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini muddled through the social-grants crisis, the ANC was impotent as Zuma pretended nothing was amiss. He left her in place when he performed his last great reshuffle and the inarticulate leader of ANC women is still insisting she can’t resolve the grants crisis.
The Brian Molefe debacle developed from an earlier crisis at Eskom. For the first time, the ANC opposed Zuma by calling for Molefe to be … something like fired … uninstalled … not allowed to stay.
Now the enormous, ubiquitous crisis has resulted in junk status for SA, a shrinking economy, heated racial animosity, the re-emergence of tribalism and, indirectly, violence against women and children.
Appealing to the ANC’s sense of morality would be useless. Unchecked, it would be no exaggeration to say their actions will lead to total chaos: intensified class and race wars, rampant criminality, crippling poverty, starvation and conflict. Actually, we already have many of these problems.
For the ANC, the ultimate crisis awaits: the party will be voted out of power in 2019 and will have to convince its supporters to allow a peaceful transition. This is not likely, given its track record of putting itself first, and it is highly likely it will spark further crises when it is turfed out of the government.
Are ANC leaders not spooked by the acrid smell of destruction?
