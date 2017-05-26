Crisis after crisis … and Zuma’s ANC still blunders on

When is a crisis a crisis? The ANC’s leaders don’t seem to know. But many citizens are familiar with the concept: a situation fraught with danger and conflict requiring drastic action to resolve a problem that has become explosive and intolerable. A crisis is a turning point.

The situation in SA certainly fits with this notion of crisis, but many think a crisis is a moment – a culmination of problems that must be quickly acted on if anarchy is to be averted.

Rather, a crisis is a process, a continuing, expanding envelopment that only begins to be undone over a long period.

SA is in a situation that for at least 18 months has appeared to be a crisis requiring resolution. There is only one course of action that can begin to resolve it: President Jacob Zuma must be removed.

The problem with any crisis is that it grows, expands and becomes more difficult to fix.

Zuma’s capture of the state began with his neutralisation of the prosecuting and police authorities to exempt activities from prosecution, or even investigation. He then moved on to parastatals, where their boards were the first targets.