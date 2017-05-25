Two heavy by-election defeats in two provinces 'serious indictment' on ANC

“For me it’s a serious indictment. I think it should get the ANC worried but you know them‚ they never got worried about the [local government election] results in August last year‚” said Madlala.

“They went into a denial mode and even now they will be in a denial mode yet they were so sure that there was going to be a landslide victory for them.”

Madlala has warned that the ANC’s loss in Nquthu as well as their loss to the DA in the Beaufort West Municipality signalled a continuing trend.

DA Western Cape acting leader Bonginkosi Madikizela told media that "voters recognise that only the DA continues to deliver better services‚ cut corruption and create jobs".

“God forbid I don’t know how much money they spent campaigning in Nquthu with all their political heavyweights travelling from Cape Town and Pretoria to do door-to- door campaigning there‚” Madlala said.

Asked what he thought the ANC could have done better to defeat the IFP in its former stronghold‚ Madlala said: “They threw their lot and everything they had. They threw all their heavyweights and what else could have they done. I would be worried if I was the ruling party. But the people have spoken and they have said ‘ANC we don’t like you’.

“With all the resources that they have‚ for me this is a serious indictment but I am hesitant to use the current results and say they reflect 2019. But for the ruling party if they still have feelings‚ they should be worried‚” said Madlala.

He also congratulated the IFP “for the job well done” and the Independent Electoral Commission for managing “an almost incident free election in a highly-contested area”.

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE