EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Danger pay for a pretty tame gig

Parliament’s bouncers have the EFF seeing red again; carrot-flavoured toothpaste and other Proudly North Korean goods; and Net1 looks to an empowerment deal

08 May 2017 - 13:36 Wilson Johwa and Tammy Foyn
Picture: GALLO IMAGES / BEELD / NASIEF MANIE

Not exactly a dangerous job but bouncers in Parliament get a danger allowance.

The prospect of tougher sanctions is pushing North Korea to make more goods at home. But there are many reasons for countries to do all they can to remain part of the global community. Carrot-flavoured toothpaste is one.

SARS’s annual performance plan warns of declining tax compliance.

China is not after all the fair-weather friend it’s made out to be.

Emmanuel Macron’s victory is a victory for many things. For starters, he has demonstrated that France is not a country where racism and anti-European jingoism can win an election.

Justice Malala is amazed by how many ordinary people have organised themselves to challenge the assault on SA and "our very being".

Surprise "small print" sale agreement between Shoprite and Whitey Basson.

Now PetroSA says it is not going into business rescue.

Net1 mulls BEE transaction as it seeks to put the social grants saga behind it.

