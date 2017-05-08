BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Danger pay for a pretty tame gig
Parliament’s bouncers have the EFF seeing red again; carrot-flavoured toothpaste and other Proudly North Korean goods; and Net1 looks to an empowerment deal
08 May 2017 - 13:36
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Not exactly a dangerous job but bouncers in Parliament get a danger allowance.
The prospect of tougher sanctions is pushing North Korea to make more goods at home. But there are many reasons for countries to do all they can to remain part of the global community. Carrot-flavoured toothpaste is one.
Emmanuel Macron’s victory is a victory for many things. For starters, he has demonstrated that France is not a country where racism and anti-European jingoism can win an election.
Justice Malala is amazed by how many ordinary people have organised themselves to challenge the assault on SA and "our very being".
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Surprise "small print" sale agreement between Shoprite and Whitey Basson.
Please login or register to comment.