Property can play an important part in an attractive portfolio

Property is one of the oldest investment alternatives. While its attractions are obvious — it produces a fairly consistent income stream linked to inflation and enjoys equity-like characteristics — it has only become a mainstream asset class in South African investment portfolios in the past 15 years.

Seen as part of listed equity, property made up less than 1% of the market in 2002, partly due to its illiquidity, small capitalisation and a shortage of listed vehicles. Listed property accounts for nearly 7% of the FTSE/JSE Shareholder Weighted index nowadays, with more than 55 companies to choose from and a total market capitalisation of more than R650bn. It has emerged as an independent asset class worthy of inclusion in a balanced portfolio on its own merits.

Property can be a fairly volatile asset class. In 2006 the FTSE/JSE Listed Property index fell 24% in two months; in October 2008 it fell 16% in a short period. More recently, the cabinet reshuffle has brought some uncertainty, which is not good for property. If investors cannot stomach this volatility, a better way to access this attractive asset class is through a well-constructed multi-asset-class or balanced portfolio.