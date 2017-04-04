Attacq to sell Serbian and Cypriot investments to focus on Europe expansion

Capital growth fund Attacq has decided to sell its Serbian and Cypriot interests to Atterbury Europe to focus on its key investments.

Attacq will use its investment in MAS Real Estate to build exposure in Europe instead. MAS owns shopping malls in Western Europe and recently spread into Eastern Europe.

Attacq subsidiary AIH International Limited said it would dispose of its 48.75% equity shareholding and loan account in Atterbury Cyprus and its 25% equity shareholding and loan account in Atterbury Serbia, selling them to Atterbury Europe for an aggregate consideration of €93m (R1.33bn), which is payable in cash.

Attacq holds a 37.32% stake in MAS Real Estate, which is listed on the JSE’s main board.

"MAS has changed its investment focus to include Central and Eastern Europe and is increasing its exposure to this region via its joint ventures with Prime Kapital. This now positions MAS well to be Attacq’s primary entry point into these markets," said Attacq CEO Morné Wilken.