ANC has every reason for alarm over losing control in 2019 election

The ANC did worst in the Western Cape, with support dropping 12 percentage points between 2014 and 2016. Support for the ANC between 2000 and 2016 evaporated, plunging almost 18 points — from 44% to a little more than a quarter of votes (26%).

The Western Cape is an example of just how badly things could go wrong for the ANC should the trend not be halted. Support for the party has shrivelled over 16 years, and the 2016 polls showed that it could no longer mount serious competition for a 50% majority in any but one or two municipalities in the province. Leadership of the province itself had long been lost and it is now difficult to remember that it was ever ANC-controlled. Will the same be said of other provinces before too long?

Simple linear trend lines suggest cause for serious concern at Luthuli House. At the same rate (not factoring in any accelerating deterioration of support), a reduction in support for the ANC between the 2011 and 2016 local government elections would leave the party without a majority in 2019 in the North West, Gauteng and the Western Cape and also, most significantly, nationally.

To understand clearly the national tipping point below a 50% majority for the ANC, it should be considered that of the 55.6-million South Africans estimated by the 2016 Community Survey, 13.4-million reside in Gauteng — almost one in four — so it is not a constituency that should be dismissed lightly, or underestimated in national elections.