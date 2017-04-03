Time for all to speak out against this alarming twist of a looter continua

What can we do? As part of corporate SA, we can do a lot. But we only have April to achieve this. We need to ensure that when Parliament reconvenes in May, the vote of no confidence in Zuma passes. That means we need 70 ANC MPs to hear our voices and vote with their consciences.

Here are some practical steps that can be taken to start making a difference and, in the words of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, "organise". CEOs of South African corporates must stop hiding behind corporate veils and "business organisations" and speak out in their personal capacities. Motivate, inspire and educate people who work for you by becoming visible in your criticism. Encourage your staff who are members of the ANC to work within the structures to become active in voicing their criticism through April.

We need to organise a visual virtual chain letter of voices and photos of public figures speaking out. Social media platforms can help.

The asset management industry can withhold funding from captured state enterprises until the boards of directors are replaced with people with untarnished reputations. Again, the asset management industry are custodians of South Africans’ savings. Use those savings in the manner in which people would want their savings to be used. Civil societies will organise public protest marches. Allow and encourage your staff to participate. For as long as it takes.

Donate money to campaigns that educate ordinary South Africans about the implications of what is happening. Donate money to organisations such as the Black Sash, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, Save SA. Every rand counts.

Our courts need to fast-track all dockets that involve state officials. Bring them to court now. Do not allow legal manoeuvring to delay proceedings. The legal profession should provide its services on a pro-bono basis to civil organisations fighting corruption in courts.

Banks should freeze the accounts of anyone accused of or suspected of corruption. The legalities can be sorted out later.

Speak to your family, friends, colleagues — continue the dialogue. Let it spread as wide as it can. We have a chance to reclaim SA for all South Africans. The time to act is now. We have one chance.

As for Zuma, in the words of all those who stood up against Donald Trump in the US — not my president!

• Wierzycka is Sygnia CEO. This article first appeared on Daily Maverick