THE INSIDER: Liar, liar pants on fire/rinse/awol

A man from Florida in the US has given the most creative excuse – aka alternative fact – for being found naked in a public place. According to the Huffington Post, Pensacola police arrested a 52-year-old after getting a call about a man standing around in a car wash parking lot – possibly waiting for the rinse cycle – without any pants on and with music blaring from his vehicle. When pressed by police as to why he was there without any clothes on, he replied that his pants "took off running by themselves without me".

The Insider can only assume with the music blasting from the man’s car, his pants decided to get their groove on or, in this case, off. The man was fined; his pants are still on the run.

That’s a big marble in your pocket

An American basketball player who plays for a New Zealand team says he is "doing pretty well, all things considered" after his eye popped out in the middle of a game. Akil Mitchell, who plays for the New Zealand Breakers, was in Auckland for an Australian NBL game when the finger of an opposition player accidentally dislodged his eyeball.

"With the palm of my hand I felt my eyeball on the side of my face," he told New Zealand’s Radio Sport. "I could still see out of the eye. I remember thinking oh man ... this is kinda bad, but I actually felt it kind of out of place and that’s when I kind of freaked out a little bit."

After being released from hospital on Thursday, he posted on Twitter that he was "seeing fine" and used the eyeballs emoji. Mitchell is expected to make a full recovery.

This is not the first time a sportsman has had their eye pop out during a game. Tottenham Hotspur captain Gary Mabbutt was elbowed in the face by Wimbledon’s John Fashanu in 1993 during a football match in the UK. Mabbutt almost lost his entire eye, and required two hours of surgery to piece the socket and cheekbone back together.