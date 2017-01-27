THE INSIDER: Musk digs deep over traffic crisis

According to USA Today, Elon Musk, of SpaceX and Tesla fame (not to mention the much-hyped hyperloop), may actually be "powerful and inventive enough" to fix the notoriously dreadful traffic situation in Los Angeles. Unlike US President Donald Trump, however, Musk does not intend to create a barrier forcing desperate commuters to climb above the congestion; he intends to tunnel beneath it all. Musk is reportedly ready to move ahead with his "ambitions to bore holes" under the city.

"Exciting progress on the tunnel front," Musk tweeted. "Plan to start digging in a month or so."

Like Trump, Musk is a man of his word-tweets and follows through on his promises-threats. Fortunately, despite Trump declaring himself to have the "best words", Musk’s words do not instil fear and dread. And with Los Angeles being the home of the left-wing Hollywood elite, it’s quite likely he’ll have their full support to turn La-La Land into a rabbit warren in the name of progress and public transport.

Catching spiders before they bite

A spate of spider bites in Australia has prompted an Australian zookeeper to urge members of the public to catch and donate deadly funnel-web spiders to help replenish stocks of antidote.

Reuters reports that the Australian Reptile Park, the country’s sole supplier of funnel-web venom to antidote producers since 1981, relies on the public to hand in spiders that are milked for the venom used to produce an antidote.

GM Tim Faulkner said a recent heatwave encouraged more spider activity, and consequently more bites, and the park’s staff can’t catch enough spiders themselves to keep up with demand for the antidote. He insists that catching the spiders in a jar is easy and safe, but the Insider fears he will see demand for antivenom rising along with supply.