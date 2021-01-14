National Post Office CFO resigns after three months on the job The post office has been hamstrung by acute management and financial problems that have left it on the brink of collapse BL PREMIUM

SA Post Office (Sapo) CFO Khathutshelo Ramukumba has resigned from the embattled state-owned entity (SOE) after three months in the role, deepening leadership instability at the postal utility.

The post office board confirmed on Thursday that Ramukumba resigned with effect from December 31 2020, for “personal reasons”. It did not provide further detail about his departure and no acting CFO has been announced...