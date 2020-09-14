National Post Office hopes private investment will ease financial distress and bolster revenue Details of partners selected and the nature of the revenue ventures agreed on will be disclosed as soon as the contracting process has been finalised BL PREMIUM

The SA Post Office, which has been in financial distress to the extent that it might not be able to pay staff at the end of September and is seeking additional funding from the government to stay afloat, is close to finalising partnerships with several private sector entities.

“We are pleased to be this close to the historic milestone of onboarding private sector partners in various areas of our business because this is a necessary step towards the sustainability of the SA Post Office,” acting COO Refilwe Kekana said on Monday