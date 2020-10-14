National DA calls for parliamentary inquiry into Post Office saga The SA Post Office is on a long list of state-owned entities relying on government bailouts to stay afloat BL PREMIUM

The DA on Wednesday called for a parliamentary inquiry to look into the crisis at the troubled SA Post Office (Sapo).

Sapo is suffering from the same rot afflicting many parastatals as a result of years of corruption, mismanagement and irregular interference by ministers, DA deputy communications spokesperson Cameron MacKenzie said.