Post Office cannot pay pension and medical aid contributions
Workers will strike on Wednesday as these deductions have been taken from their payslips, as the state insists Sapo can still be turned around
13 October 2020 - 19:05
The embattled SA Post Office (Sapo) says it will be unable to pay employee medical aid and pension fund contributions pending financial assistance from the state.
Sapo workers plan to embark on strike action on Wednesday in protest against the non-payment of contributions to administrators, even though their payslips reflect deductions for health cover and pension.
