Nersa’s R6bn gift to Eskom will hit consumers
The news is good for the cash-strapped utility, but bad for consumers already struggling financially
28 January 2021 - 15:01
UPDATED 28 January 2021 - 20:51
In a move that will place an additional burden on the economy, the energy regulator will allow Eskom to recover an extra R6bn from consumers following court-ordered reviews of previous decisions.
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) on Thursday announced its decisions relating to Eskom’s multiyear price determination regulatory clearing account (RCA) applications for the three financial years 2014/2015, 2015/2016 and 2016/2017, as well as Eskom’s supplementary revenue application for 2018/2019...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now