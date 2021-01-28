National Nersa’s R6bn gift to Eskom will hit consumers The news is good for the cash-strapped utility, but bad for consumers already struggling financially BL PREMIUM

In a move that will place an additional burden on the economy, the energy regulator will allow Eskom to recover an extra R6bn from consumers following court-ordered reviews of previous decisions.

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) on Thursday announced its decisions relating to Eskom’s multiyear price determination regulatory clearing account (RCA) applications for the three financial years 2014/2015, 2015/2016 and 2016/2017, as well as Eskom’s supplementary revenue application for 2018/2019...