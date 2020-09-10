National New energy from independent power producers one step closer Nersa is to procure another 11,813MW from IPPs after a determination made by Gwede Mantashe BL PREMIUM

Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe has welcomed the decision by SA’s energy regulator to concur with his decision to procure another 11,813MW from independent power producers (IPPs).

The National Energy Regulator of SA’s (Nersa) decision, which arose from a determination under the Electricity Regulation Act by Mantashe, edges the process of procurement of new energy slowly forwards as the country experiences crippling power cuts due to electricity supply constraints.