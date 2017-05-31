Faith Muthambi not yet off the hook in SABC inquiry

Former communications minister Faith Muthambi is not off the hook yet over allegations that she misled Parliament and could still face criminal charges.

Parliament’s legal services unit on Tuesday briefed the communications portfolio committee on the recommendations contained in the ad hoc committee report on the crisis at the SABC. One of the recommendations was that the legal services unit should identify those who misled the inquiry or provided false information or false testimony, with the aim of criminal charges being laid.

Parliamentary legal adviser Anthea Gordon told MPs on Tuesday that she could not mention the names of the individuals identified as having lied to the ad hoc committee, but a final report would be handed to Parliament by June 5.

Members of the ad hoc committee in 2016 specifically accused Muthambi, former chairmen Ben Ngubane and Mbulaheni Maguvhe and former chairwoman Ellen Tshabalala of lying under oath, or providing misleading information.