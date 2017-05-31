National / Media

SABC CRISIS

Faith Muthambi not yet off the hook in SABC inquiry

Former communications minister could still face criminal charges as net close around those who misled the SABC inquiry

31 May 2017 - 05:21 Bekezela Phakathi
Faith Muthambi. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
Faith Muthambi. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA

Former communications minister Faith Muthambi is not off the hook yet over allegations that she misled Parliament and could still face criminal charges.

Parliament’s legal services unit on Tuesday briefed the communications portfolio committee on the recommendations contained in the ad hoc committee report on the crisis at the SABC. One of the recommendations was that the legal services unit should identify those who misled the inquiry or provided false information or false testimony, with the aim of criminal charges being laid.

Parliamentary legal adviser Anthea Gordon told MPs on Tuesday that she could not mention the names of the individuals identified as having lied to the ad hoc committee, but a final report would be handed to Parliament by June 5.

Members of the ad hoc committee in 2016 specifically accused Muthambi, former chairmen Ben Ngubane and Mbulaheni Maguvhe and former chairwoman Ellen Tshabalala of lying under oath, or providing misleading information.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Mineral resources minister linked to laundering ...
National
2.
Energy minister puts oil stock deal under scrutiny
National
3.
Mosebenzi Zwane linked to laundering suspect
National
4.
Closure of Gupta bank accounts ‘must be explained’
National

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: SABC board tipped to cancel Guptas’ lucrative show
National

SABC interim board accedes to Scopa and suspends acting CEO
National / Media

SABC forced to tackle problems after Treasury funding snub
National

LETTER: SABC simply not needed
Opinion / Letters

Acting CEO Aguma may be on the way out at SABC
National / Media

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.