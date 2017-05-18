Acting CEO Aguma may be on the way out at SABC

Acting SABC CEO James Aguma could be on his way out after MPs on Wednesday called for his removal because he was "the common factor" in the collapse of the public broadcaster.

The first day of former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s disciplinary hearing also got under way on Wednesday.

That hearing relates to Motsoeneng holding a press briefing without authorisation. He will also face another disciplinary hearing as ordered by the public protector.

The report, compiled by the ad hoc committee on the SABC, attributed the rot there to executives including Aguma, who remains in his post.

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has highlighted Aguma’s continued stay at the SABC as problematic.

Dlodlo told MPs that when she took over, she had called for the secondment of a senior official from another state entity to head the SABC, pending the appointment of a CEO.