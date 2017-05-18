BROADCASTING
Acting CEO Aguma may be on the way out at SABC
Ayanda Dlodlo has requested a replacement for James Aguma pending the appointment of a permanent CEO
Acting SABC CEO James Aguma could be on his way out after MPs on Wednesday called for his removal because he was "the common factor" in the collapse of the public broadcaster.
The first day of former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s disciplinary hearing also got under way on Wednesday.
That hearing relates to Motsoeneng holding a press briefing without authorisation. He will also face another disciplinary hearing as ordered by the public protector.
The report, compiled by the ad hoc committee on the SABC, attributed the rot there to executives including Aguma, who remains in his post.
Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has highlighted Aguma’s continued stay at the SABC as problematic.
Dlodlo told MPs that when she took over, she had called for the secondment of a senior official from another state entity to head the SABC, pending the appointment of a CEO.
Dlodlo and SABC board members appeared before Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts to provide an update on the SABC including irregular expenditure of R5.1bn flagged by the auditor-general in 2016 and the unlawful signing of costly contracts under Aguma’s watch. He has been acting CEO since the departure in November 2015 of Frans Matlala.
MPs criticised Aguma’s handling of the SABC, saying he should be called to account for the losses incurred as a result of the irregular expenditure.
Aguma was not present during the meeting after calling in sick this week.
"He [Aguma] is not sick … he is dodging us," said IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa, who called for an inquiry into "Aguma’s operations at the SABC".
ANC MP Nthabiseng Khunou said Aguma should be held responsible for the rot at the public broadcaster and should be suspended. "Aguma ‘must fall’ … but before he falls, he has to account to Parliament. He will leave the SABC and go to another entity and be a rotten potato there," said Khunou.
MPs were perturbed by a multimillion-rand contract the SABC entered into with audit firm SekelaXabiso in 2016. The contract was awarded without following procedure or being put out to tender. And although Aguma initially said it was valued at R5m, it emerged that the SABC had paid five times more.
The auditing firm was contracted to deal with the irregular expenditure findings by the auditor-general. MPs called for the cancellation of the contract.
MPs also accused Aguma of lying to Parliament — a serious offence that can attract stiff penalties, including a fine or an imprisonment term.
