The SABC has suspended its acting chief executive‚ James Aguma.

Aguma's suspension by the SABC's interim board follows calls last week by Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) for his removal because of his role in the messy state of the public broadcaster.

A board member confirmed Aguma’s suspension. An ANC MP with intimate knowledge of the affairs of the SABC said they were told about Aguma's suspension last night.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said he was not in a position to discussion any internal matter involving an employee.

“We’re not saying yay or nay at the moment. We just want to say this is an employer and employee issue and we do not want to be engaging in it‚” said Kganyago.

Aguma’s supporting affidavit in group executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s disciplinary hearing is said to be the last straw that led to his suspension‚ which sources say had long been coming.

He said in his affidavit that he had given Motsoeneng permission to hold a press conference‚ during which he attacked attacking members of the interim board.