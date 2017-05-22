GUARANTEE WITHHELD
SABC forced to tackle problems after Treasury funding snub
Tainted board officials are a likely factor in the Treasury’s rejection of the R1bn guarantee request
It is back to the drawing board for the troubled SABC after the Treasury rejected its initial request for a government guarantee amid concern that it still lacks accountability and a sound financial plan.
Business Day understands that the presence of executives, such as chief financial officer and acting CEO James Aguma and suspended former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng — both blamed for the SABC’s financial ruin — was also a factor in Treasury’s reluctance to accede to a request for a R1bn guarantee.
The SABC has also failed to account adequately to Parliament for the irregular and wasteful expenditure of nearly R6bn flagged by the auditor-general in 2016 and to explain the unlawful signing of contracts on Aguma’s watch.
The public broadcaster is in deep financial trouble and many suggest that it is on the brink of collapse amid struggles to meet its obligations, including the payment of service providers. The crisis has become so severe that its board took a decision to stop payments to nonexecutive directors until the financial situation improves.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s spokesman, Mayihlome Tshwete said at the weekend the SABC’s request would still be considered subject to certain conditions being met. "It [the request for a guarantee] was not a flat-out refusal."
The Treasury was working on a proposal with the Department of Communications and the SABC to ensure that there was accountability and a clear plan for the public broadcaster to address its financial problems, he said.
"There is no question of the mandate and importance of the state of the broadcaster. With that appreciation there is an approach by Treasury that the SABC should not collapse ... once we get a clear proposal from them we will give conditions and the way forward," said Tshwete.
Last week, Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo told MPs that the SABC board and a team from the department were reworking the funding request.
She said the initial request fell short because it failed to address the long-term financial position of the public broadcaster.
The Treasury had suggested the SABC look beyond a bailout, said Dlodlo. "The board and the team from the department are looking at determining the assets register to find assets that we can dispose [of] that are not core to our business," she said.
