LETTER: SABC simply not needed

Close down the SABC. We don’t need a national broadcaster. We need to think differently now.

Private enterprise will quickly fill the gap with low-cost sustainable business models to bring news and entertainment to the masses. e.tv is already doing it. Sell the public broadcasting infrastructure off for someone else to operate, auction off the contracts of worthwhile SABC content suppliers such as soapies, then step aside and let people who know what they are doing develop the market.

James DrewVia e-mail