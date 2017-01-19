Why MPs decided not to call Hlaudi Motsoeneng

"We made this point last week. It’s a party position…. We are not politically naive. We know the political dynamics that are causing ANC MPs to say they don’t want him [Motsoeneng] to appear," said Kwankwa.

But his proposal was shot down.

"I believe that Hlaudi should be afforded opportunity to respond, but in writing. Inviting him would open a can of worms and many others will want to come and testify," said the IFP’s Narend Singh.

ANC MP Makhosi Khoza said "we are turning him [Motsoeneng] into a demagogue".

"As members we have applied our minds. What makes matters worse about Hlaudi is the courts have pronounced [on his position at the SABC]. On what basis should we invite him?" asked Khoza.

DA MP Phumzile van Damme said SABC executives had been given the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses during the inquiry, but chose not to do so.

"His role at the SABC has been ventilated by the courts. If he would like to respond to the report, he can do so in writing," said Van Damme.

Ad hoc committee chairman Vincent Smith said further witnesses would not be called in and the committee would begin processing the draft report.

"Everyone affected will be afforded an opportunity to respond … the process seems to be fair in that people will be given opportunity to respond to the draft report. Anybody can respond," said Smith.

Motsoeneng featured prominently in various witnesses’ testimonies, with many suggesting he was the main architect of the demise of successive boards at SABC.

The ad hoc committee’s working document, which was leaked this week, states that "testimony suggested that Mr Hlaudi Motsoeneng was at the centre of the divisions within all boards between 2009 and 2016".

Motsoeneng was recently controversially shifted to the position of group executive for corporate affairs after the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the High Court in Cape Town, which declared his appointment as chief operating officer irrational and set it aside.

However, his days at the SABC look numbered after the same high court ruled in December that he could not hold any position at the public broadcaster, pending the findings of a new disciplinary inquiry or a court review of parts of former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report on his conduct.