National / Media

SABC Inquiry

Why MPs decided not to call Hlaudi Motsoeneng

Parliament’s ad hoc committee feared opening ‘a can of worms’ and making a ‘demagogue’ of Motsoeneng if they invited him to give oral testimony

19 January 2017 - 12:37 PM Bekezela Phakathi
Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The ad hoc committee looking into the mess at the SABC has formally resolved not to invite Hlaudi Motsoeneng to provide oral testimony, despite vehement objections by the UDM.

The issue was the first item on the agenda during the ad hoc committee’s meeting on Thursday to discuss the draft report on the hearings it conducted into the crisis at the public broadcaster.

UDM chief whip Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said it was only fair to invite Motsoeneng, who has largely been blamed for the current crisis at the public broadcaster.

He argued that former SABC chairs Ben Ngubane and Ellen Tshabalala‚ were invited to the inquiry to give them a chance to answer "damning allegations" made against them. Motsoeneng should equally be given the same chance‚ he said.

"We made this point last week. It’s a party position…. We are not politically naive. We know the political dynamics that are causing ANC MPs to say they don’t want him [Motsoeneng] to appear," said Kwankwa.

But his proposal was shot down.

"I believe that Hlaudi should be afforded opportunity to respond, but in writing. Inviting him would open a can of worms and many others will want to come and testify," said the IFP’s Narend Singh.

ANC MP Makhosi Khoza said "we are turning him [Motsoeneng] into a demagogue".

"As members we have applied our minds. What makes matters worse about Hlaudi is the courts have pronounced [on his position at the SABC]. On what basis should we invite him?" asked Khoza.

DA MP Phumzile van Damme said SABC executives had been given the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses during the inquiry, but chose not to do so.

"His role at the SABC has been ventilated by the courts. If he would like to respond to the report, he can do so in writing," said Van Damme.

Ad hoc committee chairman Vincent Smith said further witnesses would not be called in and the committee would begin processing the draft report.

"Everyone affected will be afforded an opportunity to respond … the process seems to be fair in that people will be given opportunity to respond to the draft report. Anybody can respond," said Smith.

Motsoeneng featured prominently in various witnesses’ testimonies, with many suggesting he was the main architect of the demise of successive boards at SABC.

The ad hoc committee’s working document, which was leaked this week, states that "testimony suggested that Mr Hlaudi Motsoeneng was at the centre of the divisions within all boards between 2009 and 2016".

Motsoeneng was recently controversially shifted to the position of group executive for corporate affairs after the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the High Court in Cape Town, which declared his appointment as chief operating officer irrational and set it aside.

However, his days at the SABC look numbered after the same high court ruled in December that he could not hold any position at the public broadcaster, pending the findings of a new disciplinary inquiry or a court review of parts of former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report on his conduct.

'Implicated' Motsoeneng won't testify to Parliament

MPs on the committee argued that the committee needed to meet strict deadlines‚ and could not call more witnesses
Politics
3 hours ago

Five questions Hlaudi Motsoeneng needs to answer

Former SABC chief operating officer is not an SABC board member, but he was at the centre of many of the problems raised in Parliament’s ad hoc ...
National
5 hours ago

Terminate Gupta deal with SABC says Parliament 'working document'

“In all instances where such deals are in essence diverting resources from the SABC such deals must be terminated”
News
1 day ago

Report responsibly, SABC board inquiry chair Vincent Smith urges media

Deliberations by the parliamentary ad hoc committee began on Thursday morning, following the leading of its ‘working document’ on Wednesday
National
3 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Former Parliament employee cross-examines CCMA ...
National / Labour
2.
Why MPs decided not to call Hlaudi Motsoeneng
National / Media
3.
Embattled SASSA looking for partners ahead of ...
National
4.
Cybercrime bill to criminalise cyberbullying and ...
National

Related Articles

'Implicated' Motsoeneng won't testify to Parliament
Politics

SABC committee turns down last-ditch bid to call Hlaudi Motsoeneng
National / Media

Five questions Hlaudi Motsoeneng needs to answer
National / Media

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.