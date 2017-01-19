Former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng will not be called to testify in front of Parliament’s ad hoc committee on the SABC board.

The committee met on Thursday to deliberate over the working document arising from its inquiry, but also debated UDM chief whip Nqabayomzi Kwankwa's request that it call Motsoeneng.

The working document was leaked on Tuesday night — to the "dismay" of its chairperson‚ Vincent Smith.

On Thursday morning‚ Kwakwa repeated his contention that it would be in the interest of “fairness and natural justice” to give Motsoeneng an opportunity to respond to claims made against him by many witnesses.

Kwankwa also said former SABC chairs Ben Ngubane and Ellen Tshabalala‚ the last two witnesses to give testimony last Friday‚ were invited to the inquiry to give them a chance to answer “damning allegations” made against them. Motsoeneng should similarly be given the same chance‚ he argued.