The government has sweetened its 2023/2024 wage offer increase for 1.2-million public servants to 7%, raising the prospect of clinching a pay hike deal, and throwing into doubt the credibility of the Treasury’s commitment to keeping a lid on spending of R700bn-plus on salaries.
The offer, which is an improvement on the initial pay increase proposal of 4.7%, is not far from an 8% demand from union leaders representing teachers, nurses and other public servants. They initially demanded a 10% pay hike...
Government backs down as public servants play chicken over wages
Government raises its wage offer for public servants to 7%
