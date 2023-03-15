National / Labour

Government backs down as public servants play chicken over wages

Government raises its wage offer for public servants to 7%

15 March 2023 - 12:06 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 15 March 2023 - 22:50

The government has sweetened its 2023/2024 wage offer increase for 1.2-million public servants to 7%, raising the prospect of clinching a pay hike deal, and throwing into doubt the credibility of the Treasury’s commitment to keeping a lid on spending of R700bn-plus on salaries.

The offer, which is an improvement on the initial pay increase proposal of 4.7%, is not far from an 8% demand from union leaders representing teachers, nurses and other public servants. They initially demanded a 10% pay hike...

