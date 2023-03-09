Chaotic Nehawu strike is ‘untenable’, says bargaining council

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
A violent strike by thousands of nurses and other public sector workers entered its fifth day on Friday, prompting the public sector bargaining council to urge the parties to return to the negotiating table as the industrial action puts the government’s resolve to keep the public sector wage bill in check to its severest test.
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has been on an open-ended strike, punctuated by intimidation and assault of health-care workers, since Monday over a wage dispute dating back to the 2022/2023 financial year.
Nehawu and the state reached a deadlock during the talks, leading to the state unilaterally implementing a 3% salary increase in October, against the union’s 10% wage demand.
In his medium-term budget policy statement in October, finance minister Enoch Godongwana — a former trade unionist — hailed the 3% offer, saying it is in the best interest of the fiscus and public service workers, and that implementing it will not undermine the collective bargaining process.
But the Nehawu-led strike, which has disrupted operations nationally in several hospitals, including Chris Hani Baragwanath and Manapo, is the biggest test to Godongwana’s determination to rein in the public sector wage bill, which eats up more than one-third of government spending.
Nehawu served the employer with a strike notice in February, but the department of public service & administration successfully interdicted the strike from going ahead on Saturday. The union lodged an appeal on Sunday and argued the industrial action could go ahead as planned because the appeal suspended the interdict.
On Monday, the department successfully approached the labour court for an order granting it leave to execute the court interdict. But later that day Nehawu launched an appeal at the Labour Appeal Court (LAC), stressing the work stoppage would continue.
Striking Nehawu members went on a rampage from Monday, disrupting services at hospitals and clinics, spurring Nehawu’s sister union, the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), to issue a statement saying it “strongly condemns the bullying and thuggery conduct of members of Nehawu who are on strike”.
Public sector co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) general secretary Frikkie de Bruin said the council had taken note of the certificate Nehawu — supported by the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru), Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) and SA Policing Union (Sapu) — had served on the employer for indefinite strike action on the nonresolution of the outstanding wage dispute.
“The PSCBC further noted the impact this industrial action is having on critical service points across the country. Also, noting the rulings recently issued by the labour court on the ongoing strike action. The situation remains untenable, with no clear plan on how to navigate and move past the current impasse,” De Bruin said.
“The council remains focused on maintaining the principles of inclusive collective bargaining, where members through their trade unions must have the opportunity to negotiate settlements of their grievances. The PSCBC has therefore called on the collective trade unions Nehawu, Popcru, Denosa, Sapu and the state as employer to return to the PSCBC to engage in a facilitated process to resolve the current impasse between parties.”
PSCBC spokesperson Oomang Parag said the facilitation meeting by parties would be held on Thursday.
Nehawu spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi denied allegations against striking union members, saying: “As Nehawu we have not assaulted anyone and we have not blocked anyone from accessing their workplaces.”
Health minister Joe Phaahla and Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko on Thursday made site visits to health facilities affected by the industrial action, beginning with Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.
On Wednesday evening, the province obtained a court interdict at the labour court in Johannesburg compelling Nehawu to stop its members from obstructing patient health services.
The Gauteng health department said it was left with no choice but to seek relief from the courts, given “the dire impact of the strike in various facilities where the lives of both patients and staff were under threat”.
The interim interdict is applicable with immediate effect and prevents striking workers from doing anything that directly or indirectly obstructs or impedes access to and from health facilities across Gauteng, and damages departmental property.
Protesters are prohibited from barricading entrances or buildings, molesting, assaulting, threatening or intimidating staff, patients, contractors, visitors or officials of the department.
With TimesLIVE
mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
