Nehawu appeals strike interdict, industrial action to go ahead
Members of trade union Nehawu are set to start an indefinite strike from Monday in support of demands for an above-inflation pay increase
The indefinite wage strike by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) will go ahead as planned from Monday after the Cosatu affiliate lodged an appeal against a labour court order interdicting the planned work stoppage.
“The court decided to grant the interdict to DPSA [department of public service & administration] although the judge never provided any substantial reasons for his judgment as he advised that he shall only deliver his reasons on Monday, the 6th March 2023. As Nehawu, we are shocked by this decision to interdict us with no reason provided,” Nehawu said in a statement on Sunday evening...
